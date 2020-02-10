Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Digital Turbine (APPS) and Liveperson (LPSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digital Turbine (APPS) and Liveperson (LPSN) with bullish sentiments.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $8.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and RumbleON.

Digital Turbine has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.58, which is a 58.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Liveperson (LPSN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.43, close to its 52-week high of $44.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 44.6% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Liveperson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

