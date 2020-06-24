Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Digital Turbine (APPS) and DocuSign (DOCU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digital Turbine (APPS) and DocuSign (DOCU) with bullish sentiments.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Digital Turbine today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.02, close to its 52-week high of $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 73.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Digital Turbine is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.54.

DocuSign (DOCU)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda initiated coverage with a Buy rating on DocuSign today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.85, close to its 52-week high of $171.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 91.3% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

DocuSign has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.17.

