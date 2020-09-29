Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Digi International (DGII) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digi International (DGII) and NortonLifeLock (NLOK) with bullish sentiments.

Digi International (DGII)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Digi International, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 63.5% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Digi International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25.

NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

In a report released today, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on NortonLifeLock, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

NortonLifeLock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.45.

