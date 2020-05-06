Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Nutanix (NTNX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Nutanix (NTNX).

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpande maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Deshpande is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Deshpande covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Stmicroelectronics, and ams AG.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.44.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nutanix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.92, a 66.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NTNX: