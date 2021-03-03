Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Endava (DAVA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Endava (DAVA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Hold rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR67.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $78.15, close to its 52-week high of $81.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.0% and a 62.3% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Tower Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $78.55 average price target, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on February 18, UBS also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR67.50 price target.

Endava (DAVA)

In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Endava, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.10, close to its 52-week high of $91.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 83.6% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Fidelity National Info.

Endava has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $89.40, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

