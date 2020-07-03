Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF) and Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF) and Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY).
Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)
Dialog Semiconductor received a Buy rating and a EUR50.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Kathleen Gailliot yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.65.
According to TipRanks.com, Gailliot is ranked #6536 out of 6742 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Dialog Semiconductor with a $48.73 average price target, a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.
Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)
Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $173.09, close to its 52-week high of $181.20.
According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6442 out of 6742 analysts.
Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $140.70.
