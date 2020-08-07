Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: DHI Group (DHX), Luna Innovations (LUNA) and OSI Systems (OSIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on DHI Group (DHX), Luna Innovations (LUNA) and OSI Systems (OSIS) with bullish sentiments.

DHI Group (DHX)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on DHI Group, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Anderson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW International, Spark Networks, and Medifast.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHI Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

Luna Innovations (LUNA)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Luna Innovations, with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 69.6% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Luna Innovations with a $8.25 average price target.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on OSI Systems yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OSI Systems with a $97.00 average price target.

