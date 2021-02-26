Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dell Technologies (DELL), Playtika Holding (PLTK) and Ansys (ANSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dell Technologies (DELL), Playtika Holding (PLTK) and Ansys (ANSS) with bullish sentiments.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

In a report released today, Kathryn Huberty from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Dell Technologies, with a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Huberty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Huberty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dell Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.56, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

Playtika Holding (PLTK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Playtika Holding today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Zillow Group Class C, and Uber Technologies.

Playtika Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.60, which is a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Ansys (ANSS)

In a report released today, John Walsh from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Ansys, with a price target of $392.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $345.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Walsh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Walsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ansys with a $381.40 average price target, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $430.00 price target.

