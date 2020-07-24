Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY) and Paragon ID SA (OtherPAGDF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) and Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $177.00, close to its 52-week high of $187.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2814 out of 6815 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dassault Systemes SA with a $171.16 average price target, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR152.00 price target.

Paragon ID SA (PAGDF)

In a report released yesterday, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Paragon ID SA, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1467 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paragon ID SA is a Hold with an average price target of $38.34.

