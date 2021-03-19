Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY) and Groupe Gorge SA (OtherGGRGF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) and Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

In a report issued on March 17, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA, with a price target of EUR161.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $208.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2780 out of 7397 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dassault Systemes SA is a Hold with an average price target of $185.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Groupe Gorge SA (GGRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Baptiste de Leudeville downgraded Groupe Gorge SA to Hold on March 17 and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.35, equals to its 52-week high of $18.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #1938 out of 7397 analysts.

Groupe Gorge SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.