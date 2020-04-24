Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY) and Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF).

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

Kepler Capital analyst Laurent Daure maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #5523 out of 6488 analysts.

Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $135.13.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Simona Pasero from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR77.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.00, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #6076 out of 6488 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.91, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR69.00 price target.

