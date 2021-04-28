Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cyberoptics (CYBE), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Iteris (ITI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cyberoptics (CYBE), F5 Networks (FFIV) and Iteris (ITI) with bullish sentiments.

Cyberoptics (CYBE)

In a report released today, Richard Ryan from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cyberoptics, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 68.3% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Cyberoptics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to F5 Networks, with a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $205.34, close to its 52-week high of $216.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 67.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $228.75 average price target, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Iteris (ITI)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Iteris today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.46, close to its 52-week high of $7.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

