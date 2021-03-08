Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cyberoptics (CYBE) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cyberoptics (CYBE) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with bullish sentiments.

Cyberoptics (CYBE)

Colliers Securities analyst Richard Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Cyberoptics on February 19 and set a price target of $37.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Ryan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Motion Technologies, Vishay Precision Group, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cyberoptics with a $37.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks on February 23 and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $334.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 45.3% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CyberArk Software, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $439.69, implying a 30.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on PANW: