Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CyberArk Software (CYBR) and Appian (APPN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on CyberArk Software (CYBR) and Appian (APPN) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Hold rating on CyberArk Software yesterday and set a price target of $147.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $139.00, close to its 52-week high of $148.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 58.0% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Varonis Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyberArk Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $136.67, a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, D.A. Davidson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Appian (APPN)

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow maintained a Hold rating on Appian yesterday and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 75.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Appian is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

