Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (CUB), Micron (MU) and Verint Systems (VRNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cubic (CUB), Micron (MU) and Verint Systems (VRNT).

Cubic (CUB)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cubic. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $74.57, close to its 52-week high of $78.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cubic with a $70.00 average price target, which is a -8.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.21, close to its 52-week high of $95.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and National Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $116.68 average price target, which is a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on Verint Systems today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.49.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.9% and a 67.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, ChannelAdvisor, and Veeva Systems.

Verint Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.75.

