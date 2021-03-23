Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (CUB), Digital Turbine (APPS) and Viant Technology (DSP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cubic (CUB), Digital Turbine (APPS) and Viant Technology (DSP).

Cubic (CUB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.20, close to its 52-week high of $76.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 73.1% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $70.00, which is a -7.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on Digital Turbine yesterday and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.35, close to its 52-week high of $102.56.

Moldow has an average return of 427.9% when recommending Digital Turbine.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #1389 out of 7404 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $90.00 average price target.

Viant Technology (DSP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Maria Ripps maintained a Buy rating on Viant Technology today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 68.3% and a 74.1% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Viant Technology with a $57.33 average price target, which is a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

