Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (CUB) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cubic (CUB) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.

Cubic (CUB)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.72, close to its 52-week high of $80.47.

Cikos has an average return of 21.7% when recommending Enphase Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #4072 out of 6918 analysts.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.60.

