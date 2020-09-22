Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cubic (CUB) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cubic (CUB) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.
Cubic (CUB)
Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Cubic yesterday and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.56.
According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.
Cubic has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00, which is a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.
Enphase Energy (ENPH)
Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.72, close to its 52-week high of $80.47.
Cikos has an average return of 21.7% when recommending Enphase Energy.
According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is ranked #4072 out of 6918 analysts.
Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.60.
