Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and Verint Systems (VRNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) and Verint Systems (VRNT) with bullish sentiments.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings on June 9 and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $96.90, close to its 52-week high of $103.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 75.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $109.89 average price target, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report issued on June 3, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

Verint Systems (VRNT)

RBC Capital analyst Dan Bergstrom maintained a Buy rating on Verint Systems yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 71.4% success rate. Bergstrom covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Nice-Systems, and Fortinet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Verint Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.67, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

