Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Zuora (ZUO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), AeroVironment (AVAV) and Zuora (ZUO) with bullish sentiments.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.07, close to its 52-week high of $153.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 59.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.57, representing a -14.1% downside. In a report issued on August 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 67.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.25.

Zuora (ZUO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Zuora yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.17, close to its 52-week high of $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 81.5% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zuora is a Hold with an average price target of $13.88.

