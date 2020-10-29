Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Criteo SA (CRTO) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Criteo SA (CRTO) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) with bullish sentiments.

Criteo SA (CRTO)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Buy rating on Criteo SA yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 72.5% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class A, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Criteo SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.86, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.63, close to its 52-week high of $66.74.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $69.80 average price target, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

