Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Criteo SA (CRTO) and Formfactor (FORM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Criteo SA (CRTO) and Formfactor (FORM) with bullish sentiments.

Criteo SA (CRTO)

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Criteo SA to Buy, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 77.3% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Pinterest.

Criteo SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.83, representing a 30.5% upside. In a report released today, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Formfactor (FORM)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Formfactor today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 72.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

Formfactor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.25.

