Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Crexendo (CXDO) and Quantum (QMCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Crexendo (CXDO) and Quantum (QMCO) with bullish sentiments.

Crexendo (CXDO)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Crexendo, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.47, close to its 52-week low of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 59.2% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crexendo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Quantum (QMCO)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on Quantum today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

