Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Coupa Software (COUP), WEX (WEX) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Coupa Software (COUP), WEX (WEX) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD).

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report issued on March 17, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $292.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 72.8% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Nuance Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $356.36, implying a 41.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WEX (WEX)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on WEX on March 17 and set a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $219.66, close to its 52-week high of $234.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 70.8% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, TELUS International (CDA), and Rackspace Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WEX is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $231.70, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $236.00 price target.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

Barclays analyst Saket Kalia maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings on March 17 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $190.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Kalia covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $253.74, which is a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $275.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CRWD: