Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Coupa Software (COUP), Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Smartsheet (SMAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coupa Software (COUP), Mercury Systems (MRCY) and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.94, close to its 52-week high of $353.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.3% and a 86.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $324.29, implying a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mercury Systems (MRCY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Mercury Systems yesterday and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mercury Systems with a $86.75 average price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Smartsheet yesterday and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 79.4% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smartsheet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.75, representing a 19.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.