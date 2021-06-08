Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Coupa Software (COUP), Boeing (BA) and Vocera (VCRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Coupa Software (COUP), Boeing (BA) and Vocera (VCRA) with bullish sentiments.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $236.73, close to its 52-week low of $211.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 56.3% and a 73.8% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Grid Dynamics Holdings, Paypal Holdings, and BTRS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $315.45 average price target, a 37.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $252.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 72.7% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Virgin Galactic Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boeing with a $273.93 average price target, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on May 24, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

In a report released today, Gal Munda from Berenberg Bank initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Vocera and a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 74.1% success rate. Munda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies Inc, Cadence Design, and Autodesk.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vocera with a $46.11 average price target, representing a 33.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.