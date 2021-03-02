Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CoStar Group (CSGP) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CoStar Group (CSGP) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM) with bullish sentiments.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $799.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Meuler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 68.8% success rate. Meuler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Grand Canyon Education, Nielsen Holdings, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $1000.00 average price target, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $1000.00 price target.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

In a report released today, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $410.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.1% and a 73.2% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Vonage Holdings, Axon Enterprise, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $489.12, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

