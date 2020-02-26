Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CoStar Group (CSGP) and Castlight Health (CSLT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on CoStar Group (CSGP) and Castlight Health (CSLT).

CoStar Group (CSGP)

Stephens analyst Brett Huff maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $811.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $698.25, close to its 52-week high of $746.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 87.9% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, ACI Worldwide, and Fiserv.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoStar Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $789.60, representing an 11.0% upside. In a report issued on February 13, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $780.00 price target.

Castlight Health (CSLT)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper reiterated a Hold rating on Castlight Health today and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.30, close to its 52-week low of $1.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Halper covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Evolent Health, Tivity Health, and Hms Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Castlight Health with a $1.20 average price target.

