Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CoStar Group (CSGP) and Akamai (AKAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CoStar Group (CSGP) and Akamai (AKAM) with bullish sentiments.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group today and set a price target of $810.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $716.74, close to its 52-week high of $747.11.

Buck has an average return of 21.6% when recommending CoStar Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6407 out of 6817 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CoStar Group with a $822.14 average price target, implying a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $815.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Akamai (AKAM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Akamai today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.99, close to its 52-week high of $116.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Akamai with a $123.80 average price target, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on AKAM: