Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Corning (GLW), F5 Networks (FFIV) and General Electric (GE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Corning (GLW), F5 Networks (FFIV) and General Electric (GE).

Corning (GLW)

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained a Hold rating on Corning today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.21, close to its 52-week high of $46.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Marshall is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 71.4% success rate. Marshall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Motorola Solutions, and Viavi Solutions.

Corning has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.86, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained a Hold rating on F5 Networks today and set a price target of $203.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $185.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 54.1% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

F5 Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.75, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

General Electric (GE)

In a report released today, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Electric, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.30, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $13.75 average price target, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

