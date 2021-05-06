Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Corning (GLW) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Corning (GLW) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL) with bullish sentiments.

Corning (GLW)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Corning, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $45.41, close to its 52-week high of $46.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 50.0% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corning is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.29.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $247.40.

Dolev has an average return of 17.2% when recommending Paypal Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is ranked #855 out of 7493 analysts.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $317.86, representing a 24.7% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

