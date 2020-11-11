Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD), Vuzix (VUZI) and Lyft (LYFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD), Vuzix (VUZI) and Lyft (LYFT) with bullish sentiments.

Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cornerstone Ondemand, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 69.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

Cornerstone Ondemand has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.25, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Vuzix (VUZI)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Vuzix, with a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vuzix with a $7.25 average price target.

Lyft (LYFT)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Lyft today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 78.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyft with a $43.62 average price target, implying a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

