Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) and Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI).

Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cornerstone Ondemand, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 67.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cornerstone Ondemand with a $64.14 average price target.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Applied Optoelectronics, with a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.22, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Applied Optoelectronics with a $12.00 average price target.

