Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Corelogic (CLGX), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Veritone (VERI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Corelogic (CLGX), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Veritone (VERI).

Corelogic (CLGX)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Hold rating on Corelogic today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.39, close to its 52-week high of $69.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 62.0% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Corelogic has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $72.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $134.83, close to its 52-week high of $139.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 66.0% success rate. Curtis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $146.56 average price target, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Veritone (VERI)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Digital Turbine, and Fathom Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veritone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.50, implying a 57.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

