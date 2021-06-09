Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and IAC/InterActive (IAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) and IAC/InterActive (IAC) with bullish sentiments.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

In a report released today, George Notter from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Notter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Notter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Cambium Networks, and Cisco Systems.

Comtech Telecommunications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, representing a 16.9% upside. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $28.00 price target.

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $161.16, close to its 52-week high of $179.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 71.7% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAC/InterActive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $252.00, which is a 56.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

