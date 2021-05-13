Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Mimecast (MIME)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), Lattice Semicon (LSCC) and Mimecast (MIME) with bullish sentiments.

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis reiterated a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems on May 11 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and NextGen Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Computer Programs and Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.00, which is a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report issued on May 11, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lattice Semicon with a $53.67 average price target, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Mimecast (MIME)

In a report issued on May 11, Jonathan Ruykhaver from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Mimecast, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 67.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mimecast with a $56.50 average price target, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

