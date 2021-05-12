Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) and Lizhi Inc (LIZI) with bullish sentiments.

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 55.8% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NextGen Healthcare, Castlight Health, and Allscripts.

Computer Programs and Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.60, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Lizhi Inc, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 38.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lizhi Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

