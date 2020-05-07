Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: CommScope Holding (COMM), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and JOYY (YY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CommScope Holding (COMM), Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and JOYY (YY) with bullish sentiments.

CommScope Holding (COMM)

In a report released today, Jeff Kvaal from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Kvaal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $12.61 average price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.83, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

JOYY (YY)

In a report released yesterday, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on JOYY, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, Bilibili, and NetEase.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JOYY is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

