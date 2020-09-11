Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cohu (COHU), Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and RF Industries (RFIL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU), Viavi Solutions (VIAV) and RF Industries (RFIL) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Cohu today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Cohu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.20, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on Viavi Solutions today and set a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viavi Solutions is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.56.

RF Industries (RFIL)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on RF Industries, with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 40.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and OSI Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on RF Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25.

