Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cohu (COHU), OptimizeRx (OPRX) and Avid Technology (AVID)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU), OptimizeRx (OPRX) and Avid Technology (AVID) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Cohu, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.8% and a 74.8% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $24.20 average price target, implying a 34.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OptimizeRx (OPRX)

In a report released today, Andrew D’silva from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on OptimizeRx, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.16, close to its 52-week high of $20.86.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 48.1% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for OptimizeRx with a $24.00 average price target.

Avid Technology (AVID)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Vander Aarde from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Avid Technology, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BIO-key International, WiMi Hologram Cloud, and Vuzix.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avid Technology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $12.25, implying a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Northland Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.