Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cohu (COHU), NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Plug Power (PLUG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU), NeoPhotonics (NPTN) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Cohu today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.7% and a 77.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $61.60 average price target, which is a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

In a report released today, James West from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.27.

According to TipRanks.com, West has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -23.2% and a 33.9% success rate. West covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sunnova Energy International, Tetra Technologies, and Precision Drilling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $54.27 average price target.

