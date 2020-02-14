Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cohu (COHU) and Liveperson (LPSN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU) and Liveperson (LPSN) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cohu, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.32, close to its 52-week high of $26.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Cohu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liveperson (LPSN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on Liveperson today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.98, close to its 52-week high of $45.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liveperson with a $46.20 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.