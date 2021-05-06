Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cognizant (CTSH) and Zynga (ZNGA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cognizant (CTSH) and Zynga (ZNGA) with bullish sentiments.

Cognizant (CTSH)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cognizant, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.3% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.11, a 21.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Zynga, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.2% and a 73.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.53, representing a 27.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

