Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cognizant (CTSH) and Qualys (QLYS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cognizant (CTSH) and Qualys (QLYS).

Cognizant (CTSH)

RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin maintained a Buy rating on Cognizant on May 5 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 81.4% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, TELUS International (CDA), and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cognizant with a $89.50 average price target, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $93.00 price target.

Qualys (QLYS)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Qualys, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 61.8% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qualys with a $111.50 average price target, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $113.00 price target.

