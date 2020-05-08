Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cognizant (CTSH) and Fidelity National Info (FIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cognizant (CTSH) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

Cognizant (CTSH)

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on Cognizant yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $57.78, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Willi maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $129.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Alliance Data Systems, and Euronet Worldwide.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.78, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

