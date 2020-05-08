Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cognizant (CTSH), Allscripts (MDRX) and Avalara (AVLR)

Ryan Adist- May 8, 2020, 7:43 AM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Cognizant (CTSH), Allscripts (MDRX) and Avalara (AVLR).

Cognizant (CTSH)

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette maintained a Hold rating on Cognizant today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Faucette is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 81.1% success rate. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Fidelity National Info, and DXC Technology Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cognizant is a Hold with an average price target of $57.78, a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

Allscripts (MDRX)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Steven Halper reiterated a Hold rating on Allscripts today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Halper is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Halper covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Hold with an average price target of $8.54.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Avalara, with a price target of $113.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.76, close to its 52-week high of $101.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 78.3% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

Avalara has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.11, implying a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

