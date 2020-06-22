Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cogent Comms (CCOI) and Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cogent Comms (CCOI) and Microsoft (MSFT) with bullish sentiments.

Cogent Comms (CCOI)

Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained a Buy rating on Cogent Comms today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 48.4% success rate. Badri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cogent Comms with a $86.80 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report issued on June 19, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $198.07, close to its 52-week high of $199.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Microsoft with a $206.90 average price target, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on June 12, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

