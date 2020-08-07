Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cloudflare (NET) and Talend SA (TLND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cloudflare (NET) and Talend SA (TLND) with bullish sentiments.

Cloudflare (NET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Cloudflare today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.35, close to its 52-week high of $43.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cloudflare with a $43.67 average price target, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $50.00 price target.

Talend SA (TLND)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Talend SA, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and ServiceNow.

Talend SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.25.

