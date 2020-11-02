Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cloudflare (NET), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Upland Software (UPLD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cloudflare (NET), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Upland Software (UPLD) with bullish sentiments.

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Cloudflare, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 67.1% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudflare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.75, a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report issued on October 30, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1616.11, close to its 52-week high of $1726.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 67.6% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Leaf Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet Class A with a $1921.00 average price target, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

Upland Software (UPLD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software on October 30 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 74.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upland Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.17, representing a 25.4% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $53.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.