Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Cloudera (CLDR), Open Lending (LPRO) and Dropbox (DBX)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Cloudera (CLDR), Open Lending (LPRO) and Dropbox (DBX).

Cloudera (CLDR)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews maintained a Hold rating on Cloudera today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 60.8% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Cloudera has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.33, a 23.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Monness also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Open Lending (LPRO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 69.9% and a 80.7% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and BTRS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Open Lending with a $48.00 average price target, a 27.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Dropbox (DBX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Dropbox yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.48, close to its 52-week high of $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 74.6% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Dropbox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

