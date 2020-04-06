Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Citrix Systems (CTXS) and SAP AG (SAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Citrix Systems (CTXS) and SAP AG (SAP) with bullish sentiments.

Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Karl Keirstead maintained a Buy rating on Citrix Systems today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.23, close to its 52-week high of $146.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Keirstead is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 67.2% success rate. Keirstead covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NortonLifeLock, Veeva Systems, and Salesforce.

Citrix Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.18, implying a -7.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

SAP AG (SAP)

In a report released today, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on SAP AG, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SAP AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $121.00, an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

